No! BlackBerry has not launched a new phone

Reading time: 1 mins
Fact-Check
Fake blackberry
Fatimah QUADRI
AN X user, @fonyokapondoka, has claimed that Blackberry has made a comeback with a new phone model.

He posted an image that shows a gray smartphone with a distinctive logo of Blackberry, a brand which was once a leader in the smartphone market, indicating it’s likely a concept or prototype of a new device from the brand.

The post was also accompanied with a caption that read: “Blackberry has made a huge comeback.”

As of June 12, 2025, the claim has garnered over 1 million views, plus more than 14,000 likes and over 1,500 reposts. The claim was also spotted here and here.

CLAIM

BlackBerry has launched a new phone model.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

Screenshot of the claim as retrieved from X. Insert: FALSE verdict.
When a Google lens search was conducted on the image, it lead our researcher to numerous results, some of which were other appearances of the claim.

Other search results mostly showed images of iPhone products, particularly the iPhone 16, including a phone case branded with the BlackBerry logo.

A closer look at the image reveals inconsistencies typical of manipulated visuals. The phone’s design, particularly the dual-camera layout and overall finish, closely mimics Apple’s iPhone series.

Image of an iphone 16 PC; XtremeSkins
Additionally, the Blackberry logo appears artificially placed, suggesting that the image is either digitally altered or depicts an unofficial product. The packaging also displays irregularities that raise questions about its authenticity.

Further checks show that the last smartphone developed by BlackBerry was the BlackBerry Key2 LE. In August 2020, BlackBerry signed a licensing deal with OnwardMobility, a US-based startup, to produce a new device, but the project was abandoned after the company shut down in 2022.

BlackBerry also discontinued its proprietary mobile software services, on January 4, 2022, a development widely reported by both local and international media. The company has since shifted its focus to secured communication services including cybersecurity as seen on its official website.

THE VERDICT

The claim that BlackBerry has launched a new phone model is FALSE; the image is digitally manipulated and the company now focuses on providing secure communication solutions for businesses, governments, and automobile industry. 

Republished from the FactCheckHub.

Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

