No! BlackBerry has not launched a new phone

CLAIM

BlackBerry has launched a new phone model.

THE FINDINGS

Findings by The FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

When a Google lens search was conducted on the image, it lead our researcher to numerous results, some of which were other appearances of the claim.

Other search results mostly showed images of iPhone products, particularly the iPhone 16, including a phone case branded with the BlackBerry logo.

A closer look at the image reveals inconsistencies typical of manipulated visuals. The phone’s design, particularly the dual-camera layout and overall finish, closely mimics Apple’s iPhone series.

Additionally, the Blackberry logo appears artificially placed, suggesting that the image is either digitally altered or depicts an unofficial product. The packaging also displays irregularities that raise questions about its authenticity.

Further checks show that the last smartphone developed by BlackBerry was the BlackBerry Key2 LE. In August 2020, BlackBerry signed a licensing deal with OnwardMobility, a US-based startup, to produce a new device, but the project was abandoned after the company shut down in 2022.

BlackBerry also discontinued its proprietary mobile software services, on January 4, 2022, a development widely reported by both local and international media. The company has since shifted its focus to secured communication services including cybersecurity as seen on its official website.

THE VERDICT