28.2 C
Abuja
28.2 C
Abuja

No plan to phase out naira notes – CBN

Business and EconomyNews
Harrison Edeh
e-Naira mobile app
L-R: VP Yemi Osinbajo, President Muhammadu Buhari, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story
1min read

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has described reports that it is planning to replace naira notes with digital currency – eNaira – as mere speculation.

There were reports that the apex bank would be phasing out naira notes and replace them with the eNaira.

However, the Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Osita Nwanisobi, told The ICIR that the apex bank had no plans to phase out naira notes.

READ ALSO:

Our members jobless, consider &#8216;Diaspora Window&#8217; option for us, BDCs tell CBN

2023: Court stops CBN, INEC from blocking Emefiele&#8217;s presidential bid

CBN targets financial inclusion with eNaira for Nigerians without internet-enabled phones

- Advertisement -

Angry Nigerians knock CBN for ignoring local fintech companies on eNaira project

Nwanisobi urged members of the public to disregard reports that an official of the CBN had, during a stakeholders engagement on eNaira adoption in Asaba, Delta State, said naira notes would be phased out.

According to Nwanisobi, the digital version of the naira was meant to complement the existing currency notes and, therefore, would circulate simultaneously as a means of exchange and store of value.

Speaking further on the  benefits of adopting eNaira, Nwanisobi hinted that the digital legal tender, aside from being a safe and speedy means of transaction, would also ensure greater access to financial services for the under-banked and un-banked populace and, thereby, enhance financial inclusion.

He, therefore, urged members of the public and business owners to embrace the eNaira as, according to him, it offers more possibilities.

The eNaira was formally launched into circulation by President Muhammadu Buhari in October last year.

The digital currency has received encouraging response from within and outside Nigeria with 33 banks fully integrated on the platform, according to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

- Advertisement -

Emefiele also disclosed that so far, N500 million has been successfully minted by the CBN, out of which N200 million was issued to financial institutions.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Breaking News

Two dead in new Lagos building collapse

TWO people have been confirmed dead while another two were rescued from a two-storey...
Business and Economy

Petroleum regulatory authority urges Ivorian govt to invest in oil, gas

THE Nigerian Midstream and  Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has called on the Ivorian...
Breaking News

Nigerian Army dislodges IPOB training camp, kills two wanted criminals

TWO suspected gunmen of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reportedly killed by...
Elections

2023: I will relocate to Sambisa if elected President – Al-Mustapha

HAMZA Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major, has vowed to relocate to Sambisa forest...
Elections

2023: Olawepo-Hashim asks INEC to extend deadline for primaries

A CHIEFTAIN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called on the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTwo dead in new Lagos building collapse

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.