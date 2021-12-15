35.1 C
Abuja

Northern group protests insecurity, proposed fuel hike, inflation

Vincent Ufuoma
Protest in Kano
Protest in Kano

THE Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has protested against the growing insecurity, particularly in the northern part of the country.

The CNG was led by his North-West Coordinator Jamilu Aliyu, in a protest to the Kano secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Wednesday.

“The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and all the 36 state governments have failed totally in the major areas of providing security of lives and properties of citizens and ensuring a secure economic environment in the North in particular,” he said.

The CNG blamed the socio-political and religion leaders in the country for not speaking against the insecurity ravaging the northern part of the country.

The group demanded that the hike in premium motor spirit (PMS) being proposed by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration through the removal of subsidy be halted, as it would have adverse effects on the economic power of the North due to the impact of insecurity in the region.

It also asked the Federal Government to tackle and resolve the problem of inflation in the economy.

The CNG argued that the proposal to disburse N5000 to 40 million Nigerians to cushion the effect of subsidy removal was impracticable.

“That the excuses adduced by the Federal Government and its cronies in the pretext of rival of subsidy and promise of a N5,000 palliative to 40 million Nigerians are unfounded lies, unwarranted, fake, impracticable, ill-intended and unacceptably disgusting.”

