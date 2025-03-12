Nothing will happen if Rivers Assembly impeaches Fubara – Wike

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said should the Rivers State House of Assembly impeach the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara after finding him guilty of abusing his power, the governor’s ouster would not disrupt the peace in the state.

Speaking during a media chat on Wednesday, March 12, Wike dismissed concerns that impeaching Fubara could lead to chaos.

“Politics is not play. If you have committed an offence to be impeached, what’s wrong? Is it a criminal offence? It’s provided in the constitution…

“If you have committed an infraction of the constitution, and the Assembly deems it fit to say you should be impeached. I have heard people say, ‘Oh, if they impeach him, there will be a breakdown of law and order.’ Rubbish! Nothing will happen,” the minister said.

Wike, Fubara’s predecessor, further criticised what he described as the governor’s disregard for due process, particularly in legislative affairs.

He questioned the legitimacy of a small faction of lawmakers enacting laws and seeking validation from the courts.

“I cannot believe that in this country, we are now at the point where Nigerians are talking about where three members of the House will sit and make a law, and they are talking about going to the Supreme Court.”

He also expressed concerns about the state judiciary, saying, “The worst State High Court we have is the Rivers State High Court.

“Speakers and Assembly members are not our children; they were elected. They are not your boys or your girls. You sit with them and play with them. I travelled with my speakers, and I created relationships. It’s not a master-servant thing,” Wike, who severally insulted journalists interviewing him, said.

The ICIR reports that Wike’s latest remarks came amid increasing pressure on Fubara following the Supreme Court’s March 3 ruling, which reinstated Martin Amaewhule and his faction as the legitimate members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court also nullified the recent local government elections and removed newly elected council chairmen.

Following the judgment, Rivers State APC chairman, Tony Okocha, issued a 48-hour ultimatum on Monday, March 10, demanding that Fubara resign or face impeachment.

Okocha accused the governor of disrespecting President Bola Tinubu and violating the Nigerian Constitution.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Meanwhile, the Amaewhule-led Assembly has taken several steps since its reinstatement, including a directive on March 3 for Fubara to re-present the 2025 budget within 48 hours.

Amid the turmoil, The ICIR reported that President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 11, urged Fubara and leaders of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) to ensure the peaceful implementation of the Supreme Court ruling.

Speaking at a meeting with political leaders from Rivers and representatives of PANDEF at the State House in Abuja, Tinubu emphasised that upholding judicial decisions was crucial for democracy and stability.

Tinubu told the PANDEF leaders, “I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on it for quite some time. I foresaw this crisis festering for too long. We reached a written agreement with both parties signing it, but some leaders thought the governor of Rivers State was wrong to have signed it. But where did we find ourselves today?” he asked.