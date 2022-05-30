Atiku embarks on peace mission, meets Wike after PDP primary

— 1 min read

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, met with Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, in Abuja.

Atiku had pulled 371 votes to defeat Wike, who got 237 votes at the presidential primary that was held at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Saturday.

Atiku got the upper hand in the primary election after Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal withdrew from the race and asked his supporters to support the former vice president.

However, in what appears to be a reconciliatory move, Atiku had a closed-door meeting with Wike at the Rivers State governor’s Abuja residence.

Details of the meeting were not made available but sources said Atiku was essentially on a fence-mending mission.

Some PDP chieftains and some other aspirants that participated in the primary were present at the meeting.

The PDP chieftains at the meeting include former Ekiti State governor Ayo Fayose, former attorney-general of the federation Mohammed Bello Adoke, and former minister of internal affairs Adamu Waziri.