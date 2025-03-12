Tinubu to PANDEF leaders: Tell Fubara to implement Supreme Court ruling on Rivers

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and leaders of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) to ensure the peaceful implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the prolonged political crisis in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with political leaders from Rivers State and representatives of the Niger Delta, under the aegis of PANDEF, at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday, March 11, Tinubu emphasised that upholding judicial decisions was crucial for democracy and stability.

The call came amid heightened tensions in the state following a prolonged power struggle between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

This development also followed the March 3, Supreme Court ruling, which reinstated Martin Amaewhule and his faction as the legitimate members of the Assembly.

In dismissing Fubara’s appeal, the court directed Amaewhule to resume sitting immediately with other elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court also nullified the recent local government election in the state, consequently sacking all council chairpersons and councillors in the state.

Speaking on the issues, Tinubu assured PANDEF leaders that he had been closely monitoring developments and had intervened before the crisis worsened.

Tinubu told the PANDEF leaders, “I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on it for quite some time. I foresaw this crisis festering for too long. We reached a written agreement with both parties signing it, but some leaders thought the governor of Rivers State was wrong to have signed it. But where did we find ourselves today?” he asked.

Tinubu further urged the political stakeholders to find a solution to the crisis while also implementing the court ruling.

“Please, go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court. Help! Privately and openly, intervene and counsel the governor. Pursue the path of peace and stability.”

The crisis in Rivers State has raised questions on the Fubara government’s lifespan, as opposition voices intensify their demands for his removal.

The ICIR reported that the Rivers state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tony Okocha, on Monday, March 10, gave Fubara a 48-hour ultimatum to resign or face impeachment.

He said the governor disrespected President Bola Tinubu and violated the Nigerian Constitution.

He also accused Fubara of insulting Tinubu when he attempted to propose a political solution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, the Amaewhule-led Assembly, which regained control following the Supreme Court ruling, has taken several actions since its reinstatement.

The ICIR reported that the Assembly had, on Monday, March 3, given Fubara 48 hours to re-present the state’s 2025 budget.