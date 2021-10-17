NSCDC warns dismissed workers to stop parading as staff

— 1min read

THE leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has warned its dismissed personnel to stop parading themselves as members of staff and bringing the organisation into disrepute.

The dismissed officers numbering about 87 were dismissed for various offenses ranging from gross misconducts and sabotage.

According to Leadership Newspaper, the issue was raised in a secret document titled ‘List of dismissed officers from 2013-2021 with reference number: NSCDC/NHQ/004/Vol

1/8,’ signed by the acting Deputy Commandant General in charge of administration Zakari Ibrahim Ningi.

In the document, the dismissed personnel were warned to stop embarrassing the agency by parading themselves as officers of the NSCDC despite their sack, or face the wrath of the agency.

Part of the document read:

“It has come to the notice of the Commandant-general, that some dismissed personnel of the corps are still parading themselves as and impersonating as officers and men at the various state commands and formations.”

The agency said the ugly trend was not only disturbing but also an embarrassment to the Corps, especially in situations that some of those dismissed personnel were in the custody of sister agencies, thus tarnishing the image of the agency.

“This reckless act must be checked forthwith. Consequently, I am directed to meticulously go through the attached list of dismissed officers.”

Additional reports showed that some of the dismissed officers were found guilty of sabotage, dishonesty, disobedience to lawful order, and other offenses. The dismissed officers cut across various commands, said the agency.