NUC approves new varsity for Kogi 

The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello.

THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved a new university for Kogi State.

The university will be sited in Kabba, one of the major towns in the state.

Kabba is in the Kogi West senatorial district.

The new institution will be the second owned by the state, coming after the State University in Ayingba, Kogi East.

It will be the 62nd and 265th university in Nigeria.

The ICIR reports that Nigeria has 51 federal, 61 state and 147 private universities before the approval of the new school.

Sharing the approval letter, signed by the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, a professor, Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello wrote on his Facebook Page on Tuesday, June 27, “Let’s continue to do more,” as he exchanged pleasantries with the government officials.

The letter with the reference number NUC/ES/52NOL.13/117 was dated June 26, 2023.

    It has the title, “Recognition of Kogi State University, Kabba,”

    NUC’s letter conveying the approval of the Kogi State University, Kabba, to Governor Yahaya Bello

    Part of it reads, “Consequent upon receipt of your letter of intent dated June 19, 2023, and the formal presentation today of the Strategic documents, including the relevant gazetted law, academic brief and physical master plan, I write, on behalf of the National Universities Commission (NUC), to inform His Excellency, that with effect from Monday, June 26, 2023, Kogi State University, Kabba, has been recognised as the 62nd State-owned University and 265th University respectively, in the Nigerian University System.”

    The NUC pledged to support the institution. It also advised the state government to take ‘full’ advantage of the professional and technical advice that the commission is statutorily required to provide on the university’s establishment, funding and operation.

    “By a copy of this letter, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are being notified of the establishment of the university.”

     

    Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's the ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022. Contact him via email @ [email protected]

