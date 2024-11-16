Obasanjo attends Kwankwaso’s daughter’s wedding in Kwankwasiyyar’s red cap

FORMER Nigeria’s President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently in Kano State for the wedding of the daughter of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State. He led the state between 1999 and 2007.

The former president was seen wearing the ‘symbolic’ red cap – an insignia associated with Kwankwaso’s political loyalists and other followers – the Kwankwasiyya movement.

The cap prompted permutations from political watchers that it could signpost 2027 political calculations.

Obasanjo was received by Kwankwaso and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

Aisha Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is tying the knot with her heartthrob, Fahad Dahiru Mangal.

Other dignitaries in attendance include: Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina and Senator Adamu Aliero.

Others are: the minister of defence, Badaru Abubakar; the minister of steel, Shuaibu Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; and former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Mu’azu.

Also in attendance are former governors Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna, Mahmud Shinkafi (Zamfara) Isah Yuguda (Bauchi) Victor Attah (Akwa Ibom) and Lucky Igbinedion (Edo)

Other notable personalities and former senators in attendance are Abdul Ningi, Dino Melaye, and Rufai Hanga.

The wedding took place at the Emir’s Palace, Kano.

The wedding proceedings were conducted by the chief imam of Kano, Sani Zaharaddeen, a professor.

Shettima, who stood in for the groom, gave out the bride price of N1 million to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who represented the bride at the occasion.

The event, which was also attended by prominent Islamic scholars and other well-wishers from across the country, witnessed a large turnout of residents.