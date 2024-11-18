Obi celebrates Nigerian prodigies Shokunbi, Akiogbe, urges focus on youth potential, education

FORMER Anambra State Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday, November 18, celebrated two young Nigerians making global headlines for their exceptional feats.

Obi, in a statement on X, acknowledged 12-year-old Eniola Shokunbi, an inventor based in the United States, and 15-year-old David Akiogbe, for his record-breaking scores in the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).

He stated that their achievements were evidence of the vast potential of Nigerian youth when given the right opportunities.

The ICIR reports that Shokunbi’s journey began as a fifth grader at Commodore MacDonough STEM Academy in Middletown, Connecticut, where she embarked on creating a low-cost air filter system to combat airborne diseases in schools.

Motivated by the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, her project targeted enhancing air quality and safety in classrooms during future pandemics.

Her device, built with a simple combination of a box fan, furnace filters, duct tape, and cardboard, costs just $60 per unit—a fraction of the price of commercial air purifiers.

The Environmental Protection Agency confirmed that the system eliminates over 99 per cent of airborne viruses, marking it as both innovative and impactful.

In October 2024, the Connecticut State Bond Commission approved $11.5 million in funding to support Shokunbi’s initiative. Connecticut State Senator Matt Lesser, while commending her invention, described her as ‘fabulous’ and a “real rock star.”

Obi hailed Shokunbi’s accomplishment as a testament to the potential of Nigerian children when given the right environment to thrive.

Joining Shokunbi in the spotlight was David Akiogbe, a 15-year-old Nigerian boy who achieved an extraordinary score of 1580 out of 1600 on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT).

Achieving perfect scores in Mathematics (800) and 780 in Reading and Writing, David’s results rank him among the top young scholars worldwide.

Akiogbe, without formal tutoring, was said to have begun preparing for the SAT in 2022, handling his research, study schedule, and application process independently.

While his path to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is not yet guaranteed, MIT’s recognition of his SAT score means that David is in a strong position for his application to the prestigious university.

Celebrating their achievements, Obi noted that Shokunbi and Akiogbe exemplified the untapped potential of the Nigerian youth.

He contrasted their achievements with the dire situation many Nigerian children face, noting that over 20 million were out of school.

Obi further urged leaders to address this crisis by making education a national priority.

“The inspiring stories of these young Nigerians represent the potential of millions of Nigerian children whose talents remain untapped, many of whom are among the over 20 million out-of-school children roaming the streets, all because of our uncaring attitude as leaders.

“We must now focus on investing in their future through education.

“I have repeatedly stated that my continual support for education across the country stems from my unwavering belief that with the right investments in our youths, they will be able to explore their talents, develop their skills, and contribute productively to the development of our nation while excelling on the global stage,” Obi added.