Ogun traditional ruler attacked by gunmen hired by son

Gunmen reportedly invaded the palace of the traditional ruler of Gbokoto land in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba G.O Olukunle, on Sunday, September 11.

It was gathered that the monarch had called on officers of the Oja-Odan police division at about 4:25pm yesterday to raise an alarm that his palace was under attack by suspected cultists.

Following the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of the division was said to have mobilized his men to the palace.

The policemen, who were said to have met the gunmen shooting sporadically, engaged them in a shoot-out and arrested six suspects, believed to be members of the Eiye cult group.

Confirming the incident today, the command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the gunmen were hired by the king’s son.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects, identified as Hammed Jelili, Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Ogundele Ojeh and Sunkanmi Fadina, were caught while trying to kill the traditional ruler in his palace.

“Policemen engaged them in a shootout and eventually subdued the cultists and got six among them arrested,” Oyeyemi said.

He said that the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye confraternity.

“They also informed the police that it was the son of the Oba who is now at large that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother,” the PPRO said.

According to Oyeyemi, a locally-made double-barrelled pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge were recovered from the culprits.

He said the fugitive son of the monarch in question was in possession of another gun belonging to the group.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has since ordered the immediate transfer of the six arrested culprits to the State CIID in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Bankole also ordered the police to go after the fleeing son of the traditional ruler.