Ogun will soon become oil producing state – Governor

OGUN State governor Dapo Abiodun has said the state will soon become an ‘oil producing state’.

The governor spoke at the commissioning of Molusi College Road on Friday, December 16, in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

“By the special grace of God this state will become oil producing. From the Keji Island we have Olokola and we are working assiduously to become oil producing. We must because we are the industrial capital of this nation,” he said

The governor added that his administration will ensure the development of the state by constructing pliable road networks which would link all rural and urban communities together to foster economic development.

He also stated that his government will see to the establishment of a seaport to facilitate and increase trade and investment in the state.

“Again in this state, we will also have a seaport. The seaport fit into our modern time transportation masterplan. We have done our road network connecting us and we must complete the ongoing roads with our seaport. Before I leave, before my eight years, ships will sail through Ogun State,” he said.