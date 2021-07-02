We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Ondo State House of Assembly has passed the state’s anti-open grazing bill into law.

The bill seeks to regulate the rearing and grazing of livestock as well as the establishment of ranches in the state.

Violators of the anti-open grazing bill, when signed into law, are to be arrested and prosecuted by the operatives of the Nigerian Police Force.

Chairman House Committee on Agriculture Taofeek Oladele, who presented a report on behalf of the committee, said the bill would prevent the destruction of farm crops in the state.

He also said that the bill would enhance the growth of livestock farming, prevent, control and manage the spread of diseases as well as encourage modern techniques of animal husbandry,

The assembly also passed a bill that granted financial autonomy to the state’s judiciary.

According to the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Samuel Ademoye, the bill, when signed into law, would provide for the management of funds accruing to the judiciary from the consolidated revenue fund of Ondo State to ensure accountability, transparency as well as effective and efficient utilization of resources.

Ademoye said that the bill would equally enhance the welfare of judiciary staff, regulate procurement processes in the sector and also enhance dispensation of justice.

The bill that criminalises violence against persons was also passed into law by the lawmakers.

The bill seeks to eliminate violence in both private and public life, prohibit all forms of violence against the person and provide maximum and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders and other related matters.

It would also reduce attacks on women, children and other vulnerable persons in the state.

After thorough debate on the bills, motions were moved for their adoption and they were subsequently adopted through voice votes.