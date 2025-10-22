Ondo Government reacts to leaked security memo on possible terrorist attacks

THE Ondo State government has reacted to a leaked security memo from the State Security Services (SSS), which warned of a possible terrorist attack in some parts of the state by suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The confidential memo dated October 20, 2025, and addressed to the Brigade Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure, disclosed that credible intelligence indicated plans for coordinated assaults in Ondo and neighbouring Kogi State.

The document, signed by the Director of Security, SSS Ondo Command, Hi Kana, identified Eriti Akoko and Oyin Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area and Owo town as potential targets.

According to the SSS, surveillance activities has already begun on soft targets within those areas, prompting a call for heightened security measures to avert possible attacks.

The report has stirred concern among residents, especially given the memory of the June 2022 attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, where over 40 worshippers were killed by suspected ISWAP members.

Reacting to the development, the Ondo State government confirmed awareness of the leaked memo but urged residents to remain calm.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, the government described the leaked memo as part of regular intelligence exchanges among security agencies and the government.

Ajanaku explained that such reports were routine components of joint security operations designed to identify potential threats and prevent attacks. He assured that the intelligence was already being acted upon by relevant agencies and that necessary precautions had been taken to ensure public safety.

“The government and security agencies are working closely to protect all residents, especially in border communities. Ondo remains one of the safest states in Nigeria, and every measure is being taken to maintain that status,” part of the statement read.

The government urged citizens to remain calm, go about their daily activities, and report any suspicious movement to security authorities. It also appealed to residents to avoid spreading panic, warning against taking the law into their hands.

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, was said to be in constant contact with security agencies to ensure a coordinated response. The government reiterated its commitment to sustaining peace and security across the state.