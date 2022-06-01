23.1 C
Abuja

One dead as police, hunters rescue kidnap victims in Kuje

News
Ijeoma OPARA
bandits
Bandits Photo used for illustrative purposes.
1min read

ONE life was lost during an operation against terrorists carried out in Kuje by a combined team of operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command and some hunters on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was a hunter, died in the operation that led to the rescue of four abductees held captive by terrorists at Dadu Hills in Chukuku, Kuje, according to a statement released by the Command on Wednesday.

“The operation recorded the rescue of Mustahudeen Sani, Felix Vaa, and Adamu Isa all males who were reportedly kidnapped between the 23rd and 25th of May 2022 at Kiyi In Kwali area council and Abdulsalam Uzugiz who was kidnapped at Angwan Gade extension of Kuje Area Council of the Territory,” the statement said.

The terrorists were dislodged from their hideouts, but escaped arrest after a gun battle with the security operatives. The abductees have also been reunited with their families.

“Unfortunately, the criminal elements upon sighting the gallant advancement of the team engaged them in a gun duel where a member of the Destiny Hunters paid the ultimate price. The miscreants retreated with various degrees of gunshot injuries owing to the superior firepower of the team.

“Given the above, the victims were taken to the hospital for medical examination and subsequently reunited with their families,” the statement added.

The FCT Commissioner of Police Sunday Babaji condoled with the family of the deceased and urged residents to remain vigilant.

The FCT has witnessed an upsurge in abductions recently, particularly in peripheral areas such as Kuje and Kwali.

In December 2021, The ICIR traced at least 69 residents who were abducted during the previous eleven months.

In March 2022, gunmen also invaded Bukpe community in Kwali and abducted the traditional ruler and three others.

Residents of Chukuku had blocked the road between Gwagwalada and Kuje in protest against incessant abductions in the community, earlier that month.

 

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

