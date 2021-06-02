We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SPECIAL Assistant to Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Security Christopher Dega has been assassinated in Jos, Plateau State.

A statement by the State’s Police Spokesperson Ubah Ogaba confirmed that the late Dega was killed by some yet-to-be-identified three gunmen at a restaurant in Bukuru, in the Jos South Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday night.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that Dega who left Makurdi on Tuesday was trailed to Jos where he was shot.

The statement added some suspects connected to the murder have been arrested and are in police custody while investigations are ongoing to fish out perpetrators.

Reacting to the development in Markurdi on Wednesday, Ortom described Dega’s death as very sad.

The governor said that the late aide who was a former Commissioner of Police in both Edo and Borno states was one of the active hands in his administration.

“Retired AIG Dega served with me here, and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So, for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad,” he said.

Why sympathizing with his family, he decried the growing insecurity across all regions of the country.

Dega’s death is coming days after Ahmed Gulak, the former Political Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan was murdered in Owerri, Imo State on Saturday where was said to have gone to spearhead the South-East zonal constitutional review.