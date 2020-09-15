Osinbajo attends ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Ghana

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo has departed Abuja to attend an Extra-Ordinary Summit of the Economic of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra, Ghana.

This is contained in a statement seen by The ICIR on the official twitter handle of the Presidency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the extraordinary summit is in view of the recent political crisis in Mali over the coup that deposed the Malian President, Boubacar Keita Ibrahim.

The statement read in part that Osinbajo would be accompanied by Zubairu Dada, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The Presidency stated that the vice president is representing Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari at the summit.

“Osinbajo who is representing President Buhari at the summit will join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large,” the statement read.

The Presidency statement further read that the meeting is scheduled to be held in the Ghanian capital city, Accra which would form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub-region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

During his visit, the Vice President will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

The vice president Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana.

The Military junta that ousted President Keita from office in a bloodless coup had requested for a three-year term.

However, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government during a virtual meeting stated that civilians must lead the transition government in Mali.

During the virtual meeting, the West African Leaders declared that the return to constitutional order in Mali must be concluded within 12 months.