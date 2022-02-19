34.1 C
Abuja

Osun APC primary: Aregbesola loses ward to Oyetola

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Rauf Aregbesola
Advertisementspot_img

Related
1min read

THE Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has lost his Ward in Ifofin, Ilesha East to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the ongoing primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister’s loyalists at Ward 8, Ifofin, Saheed Adegoke confirmed to journalists that Oyetola polled 309 votes, while Aregbesola’s anointed candidate polled 146 votes.

The ICIR understands that the minister, who is opposed to Oyetola’s reelection was not seen in the ward to vote.

He was quoted to have credited his absence to an emergency assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a related development, Oyetola had also defeated Adeoti and another frontline aspirant, Yusuf Lasun in his own polling unit as results of the exercise across the state continues to trickle in.

Earlier, some members of the party loyal to the minister alleged removal of their names from the party’s register in the polls.

While speaking with newsmen in ward 15, Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state, the members expressed displeasure with how the polls were being conducted in the state.

- Advertisement -

The party members claimed that despite having the party’s membership cards, their names were missing on the register at the wards for the primary election.

 

Reporter at | Author Page

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Osun APC primary: Aregbesola loses ward to Oyetola

THE Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has lost his Ward in Ifofin, Ilesha East...
Elections

Osun APC primary: Large turnout as Oyetola, Adeoti battle for gubernatorial ticket

MEMBERS of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State trooped out in...
Judiciary

Unnecessary adjournment of court cases should attract severe fines – Osinbajo

VICE PRESIDENT Yemi Osinbajo has called for a stiff penalty to discourage unnecessary adjournment...
Diaspora News

Nigerian beaten by South African mob over stolen laptop dies

THE Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has announced the death of a member of...
Diaspora News

Passport issuance: Many Nigerians in Qatar risk job loss, deportation

NIGERIANS residing in Qatar have continued to face difficulty acquiring a Nigerian passport as...
Advertisement

Most Read

Overland, Air Peace, Max Air, others top Nigeria’s 2021 delayed, cancelled flights

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Igbo added to modern languages taught at Oxford University

Bullish manufacturers pump billions to tap opportunities in Nigerian economy

How Uduak Akpan violated, murdered Iniobong Umoren – SSS investigator

Hope rises for poor Nigerians as economy outpaces population growth

AEDC to disrupt power supply for seven hours on Saturday

How the death of Osinbajo’s outrider changed Abuja community

Tinubu is way sicker than Buhari – Farooq Kperogi

FG signs €9.3 million power deal with EU, Germany

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleOsun APC primary: Large turnout as Oyetola, Adeoti battle for gubernatorial ticket

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.