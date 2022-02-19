Osun APC primary: Aregbesola loses ward to Oyetola

— 1 min read

THE Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola has lost his Ward in Ifofin, Ilesha East to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the ongoing primary election of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister’s loyalists at Ward 8, Ifofin, Saheed Adegoke confirmed to journalists that Oyetola polled 309 votes, while Aregbesola’s anointed candidate polled 146 votes.

The ICIR understands that the minister, who is opposed to Oyetola’s reelection was not seen in the ward to vote.

He was quoted to have credited his absence to an emergency assignment given to him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a related development, Oyetola had also defeated Adeoti and another frontline aspirant, Yusuf Lasun in his own polling unit as results of the exercise across the state continues to trickle in.

Earlier, some members of the party loyal to the minister alleged removal of their names from the party’s register in the polls.

While speaking with newsmen in ward 15, Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state, the members expressed displeasure with how the polls were being conducted in the state.

- Advertisement -

The party members claimed that despite having the party’s membership cards, their names were missing on the register at the wards for the primary election.