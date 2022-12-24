30.1 C
Abuja

Osun Government tells Oyetola, appointees to return official vehicles

NewsPolitics and Governance
Mustapha Usman
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ademola Adeleke. PHOTO CREDITS: The Cable.
FILE PHOTO: Senator Ademola Adeleke. PHOTO CREDITS: The Cable.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Osun State Assets Recovery Panel, instituted to recover government property in possession of private individuals, has asked Governor Ademola Adeleke’s predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other former appointees to return official vehicles in their possessions.

The directive was made known in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, December 23.

The Assets Recovery Panel, chaired by Dr B. T. Salam, accused the former governor and some officials who served him for not returning various models of vehicles without any legal basis for such action, noting that Oyetola has 11 vehicles in his possession.

“As at today, there is no law that authorised any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office.

“The Chairman of the Assets Recovery Committee, Dr B. T. Salami, reported that due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession,” the statement read.

The panel also added that the former governor’s wife, Kafayat, and appointees have official vehicles valued at N2.9 billion in their possession.

“In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus SUV, Toyota Prado SUVs and assorted models of costly vehicles. His wife, Mrs Kafayat, also has in her possession several brands of government vehicles that were taken away against the provisions of the law.

- Advertisement -

“The former deputy governor has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law. A serving Senator, Oriolowo, is also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines- namely, motor grader, bulldozer, and a soil compactor machine, among others,” the statement added.

However, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress faulted the report and transparency of the panel.

The party’s Media Director, Mr Kola Olabisi, said in a statement that the incumbent deputy governor has started using the vehicles in question.

The statement read in part, “If you take a look at the video attached, you will observe the vehicles they announced that they are looking for are already being used by the current deputy governor. Yet, they claimed they did due diligence.

“Should we continue to believe characters like them? How did they come about the cost? Are they using the current market value or how?

“Talking about this particular panel, have they concluded their sitting? When was their report submitted? We asked these questions because only two days ago, the governor was quoted to have said any of the former political appointees that want his November salary should return the vehicle in his custody.

“Or is that also part of the recommendations of the panel? For clarity sake, the former governor and his deputy, by law and convention, are entitled to certain privileges and these are well documented. Apart from those vehicles which their offices permit them to take home, they never took any other item.

- Advertisement -

“As for the commissioners and other appointees who are also statutorily entitled, the governor formally approved their used official vehicles to them as a gift for their meritorious service to the state since they are not entitled to either pension or gratuity.”

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

NANS threatens nationwide protest over fuel scarcity

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has decried the recurring fuel scarcity across...
News

Buhari’s ex-minister, Nwajiuba loses bid to disqualify Tinubu

THE Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a suit the immediate...
News

2023: Why I shut down Atiku’s campaign office in Port Harcourt – Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, has shut down the Atiku/Okowa campaign office in Port...
Health

Condolences pour in as MAX Air CEO is buried in Katsina

NIGERIANS have continued to commiserate with the family of business mogul Dahiru Barau Mangal...
INEC

Attack on INEC facilities: IG advises electoral body to relocate offices, materials

THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
NANS threatens nationwide protest over fuel scarcity

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.