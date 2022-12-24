Osun Government tells Oyetola, appointees to return official vehicles

THE Osun State Assets Recovery Panel, instituted to recover government property in possession of private individuals, has asked Governor Ademola Adeleke’s predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other former appointees to return official vehicles in their possessions.

The directive was made known in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, December 23.

The Assets Recovery Panel, chaired by Dr B. T. Salam, accused the former governor and some officials who served him for not returning various models of vehicles without any legal basis for such action, noting that Oyetola has 11 vehicles in his possession.

“As at today, there is no law that authorised any elected or appointed officials to go with state vehicles after completing their tenure of office.

“The Chairman of the Assets Recovery Committee, Dr B. T. Salami, reported that due diligence has been conducted and the committee has concluded that the affected past officials should return government vehicles in their possession,” the statement read.

The panel also added that the former governor’s wife, Kafayat, and appointees have official vehicles valued at N2.9 billion in their possession.

“In the list of affected officials, Governor Oyetola alone has 11 vehicles ranging from Lexus SUV, Toyota Prado SUVs and assorted models of costly vehicles. His wife, Mrs Kafayat, also has in her possession several brands of government vehicles that were taken away against the provisions of the law.

“The former deputy governor has more than seven government vehicles in his custody contrary to the provisions of the law. A serving Senator, Oriolowo, is also directed to return to the Osun State Agricultural Development Programme five machines- namely, motor grader, bulldozer, and a soil compactor machine, among others,” the statement added.

However, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress faulted the report and transparency of the panel.

The party’s Media Director, Mr Kola Olabisi, said in a statement that the incumbent deputy governor has started using the vehicles in question.

The statement read in part, “If you take a look at the video attached, you will observe the vehicles they announced that they are looking for are already being used by the current deputy governor. Yet, they claimed they did due diligence.

“Should we continue to believe characters like them? How did they come about the cost? Are they using the current market value or how?

“Talking about this particular panel, have they concluded their sitting? When was their report submitted? We asked these questions because only two days ago, the governor was quoted to have said any of the former political appointees that want his November salary should return the vehicle in his custody.

“Or is that also part of the recommendations of the panel? For clarity sake, the former governor and his deputy, by law and convention, are entitled to certain privileges and these are well documented. Apart from those vehicles which their offices permit them to take home, they never took any other item.

“As for the commissioners and other appointees who are also statutorily entitled, the governor formally approved their used official vehicles to them as a gift for their meritorious service to the state since they are not entitled to either pension or gratuity.”