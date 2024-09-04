Over 3,500 prisoners on death row in Nigeria – Correctional Service

THE Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that 3,590 prisoners across the custodial centres in Nigeria are on death row.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NCoS Abubakar Umar, disclosed this on Wednesday, September 4 while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Umar, who confirmed to The ICIR that he granted an interview said that as of Tuesday, September 3, the number of inmates in centres across the country was 84,741, comprising 82,821 males and 1,920 females.

The NCoS spokesperson revealed that the correctional facilities hold 57,750 Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATIs), with 56,303 males and 1,447 females.

Additionally, he said, there are 21,900 convicted inmates (21,519 males and 381 females) and 1,501 lifers (1,478 males and 23 females).

“The total number of inmates on death row (IDR) is made up of 3,517 males and 73 females, making a total of 3,590,” Umar said.

He noted that the majority of inmates in custody are awaiting trial persons (ATPs), presenting a significant challenge due to their overwhelming numbers.

However, he assured that the service is working to address the issue and expedite judicial processing for ATPs.

He applauded the support of the minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who he claimed successfully reduced the inmate population by releasing 4,063 individuals who were given the option to pay fines and/or compensation.

Umar stated that the service’s collaborative efforts with other agencies have yielded significant success, resulting in improved security and favourable outcomes within and around correctional facilities.

He noted that the partnership between NCoS and NOUN has produced tangible outcomes, with numerous inmates pursuing various academic programs, including advanced degrees, while serving their sentences.

The ICIR reported in December 2023 that about 3,413 inmates were on death row in Nigeria.

The NCoS spokesperson, said this while addressing journalists on Friday, December 23, in Abuja.

According to Umar, as of Monday, December 18, 2023, the total number of inmates in correctional centres across the country was 77,849, comprising 76,081 males and 1,768 females.

This implies that the number of inmates increased by 87 in September 2024 from 3,413 reported in December 2023.