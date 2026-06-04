Oyo Assembly rejects negotiation with terrorists over school abduction

THE Oyo State House of Assembly has rejected calls for the state government to negotiate with terrorists responsible for the abduction of teachers and students during the May 15 attack on schools and communities in Oriire Local Government Area.

The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Oriire State Constituency, Johnson Ogundele, during plenary on Wednesday shortly after the Assembly resumed from its Eid-el-Kabir recess.

The lawmakers urged security agencies to intensify rescue operations and called for stronger security measures to prevent future attacks across the state.

As part of its resolutions, the Assembly directed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the State Universal Basic Education Board to conduct immediate security audits of schools located near forests and border communities.

“The Assembly also urges the government to expedite the installation of solar-powered security lights, perimeter fencing and CCTV cameras in vulnerable schools and to develop a comprehensive Safe School Emergency Response Protocol for public and private schools across Oyo State.”

Presenting the motion, Ogundele recalled how armed bandits invaded Ahoro-Esiele, Oyo and Yawota communities during school hours and warned that insecurity had continued to worsen in Oriire, citing a January attack on the National Park Service office in Oloka village where five forest guards were killed.

“Let me use this period to call on Governor Seyi Makinde for his swift response, deployment of security operatives, rescue efforts and personal visit to the affected communities. I want to equally urge the state government to intensify support for security agencies and establish a permanent military base within and around vulnerable communities and forest corridors in the area,” Ogundele said.

During the debate, the Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin, renewed calls for the establishment of state police, arguing that recent rescue operations highlighted the limitations of conventional security agencies operating in dense forests.

According to him, security forces were forced to rely heavily on local vigilantes and operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, to access difficult terrain and track criminal groups.

Adedoyin urged the Federal Government to remove obstacles delaying the creation of state police, saying Nigeria’s current security realities had made the initiative necessary.

Other lawmakers also advocated reforms to strengthen security operations, while commending the governor and security agencies.

The also called for increased deployment of personnel to vulnerable communities, while Gbenga Oyekola blamed part of the security challenge on poor management of the vast forest reserve under federal control.

Oyekola expressed concern over reports of mining activities and helicopter movements within parts of the forest, arguing that adequate security measures had not been put in place despite the area’s strategic importance.

Lawmakers also urged the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency to provide trauma counselling, psychosocial support and relief materials to affected families, while encouraging traditional rulers, community leaders and local authorities to strengthen intelligence gathering and community policing efforts.

In addition, the House directed its Committee on Security and Strategy to visit Oriire to assess the security situation, engage stakeholders and recommend urgent legislative interventions.

Speaking after the resolutions were adopted, Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin dismissed calls for negotiations with kidnappers and terrorists, warning that such a move could encourage further attacks.

While acknowledging the anguish of families whose relatives remain in captivity, he insisted that the government should focus on intelligence gathering, coordinated rescue efforts and sustained security operations to secure the release of the victims.

Ogundoyin reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to supporting measures aimed at improving security across Oyo State and preventing future attacks on schools and communities.