Pantami responds to alleged link to Boko Haram

Featured News
By Lukman ABOLADE
Minister of Commissions, Isa Pantami.
Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami. Photo Credit: @ngrcommtech
MINISTER of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Pantami has dispelled reports linking him with Boko Haram terrorist organisation.

Pantami’s response was contained in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle @DrIsaPantami on Monday.

The minister, who acknowledged a retraction from one of the media outlets that published the allegation, insisted that major publishers of the allegation would be hearing from his lawyers.

Earlier on Monday morning, a report with a headline that read ‘Nigeria’s Minister of Com­munications, Sheikh Isa Pantami placed on Terror watch-list for alleged ties with Boko Haram Leader’ was published by a news website in Nigeria.

The report, which has since been deleted and retracted, read that the Nigerian minister had close ties with “late Mohammed Yusuf, the killed leader of Boko Haram with whom he allegedly shared jihad­ist doctrines.”

Quoting a Western Intelligence, the report also stated that the minister had ties with Abu Quata­da al Falasimi and other Al-Qaeda leaders that he revered and spoke glow­ingly of in several of his videos on YouTube.

On his position about insurgents, Pantami said his lectures against the doctrines and other evil people had been available for over 15 years, including debates that endangered his life against many criminals in Nigeria.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says it cannot confirm or deny whether an individual is placed on its terrorism watchlist as that may hamper its ability to investigate such person (s).

“Since the Terrorist Screening Database is derived from classified intelligence and/or sensitive law enforcement information, the Terrorist Screening Center cannot confirm or deny whether any individual may be included in the watchlist. Disclosure of such information would significantly impair the government’s ability to investigate and mitigate terrorism and expose sensitive national security information,” a statement on the FBI’s website read.

Lukman ABOLADE

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via labolade@icirnigeria.org, on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Comments
