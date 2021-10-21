31.1 C
Abuja

Passengers narrowly escape as bandits set explosives on Abuja-Kaduna train track

Vincent Ufuoma
Abuja - Kaduna Train
The attacked Abuja - Kaduna Train. Photo Credit: Yusuf Anka/Twitter

1min read

DOZENS of passengers narrowly escaped death on Thursday as terrorists, popularly known as bandits, set explosives on the train track linking Abuja and Kaduna State.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani, who revealed this in a tweet on Thursday, said he was on board on his way from Abuja to Kaduna when the incident happened.

Sani said it took a miracle for him and other passengers on the train to escape.

He also said the terrorists had, in a previous attack on Wednesday, opened fire on another train.

“Yesterday, terrorists attacked the Kaduna-Abuja railway with an explosive & opened fire on the train, targeting the Engine Driver & the Tank,” he tweeted.

“This morning, I was on board when our train ran over another explosive and it damaged the rail. It took a miracle for us to escape.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the incident, but could not determine if it was through explosives.

Station Manager Paschal Nnorli said it could not be determined whether it was caused by explosives or not until the conclusion of an investigation into the cause of the incident.

“Yes, there was an attack, but right now I cannot confirm if it was an explosive or bomb attack as people are saying,” he said.

“Investigations are ongoing and I’ll give you updates as they come in. Our engineers have been mobilised to the area. And right now we have suspended services.”

 

