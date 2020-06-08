PDP says there are no discussions on Atiku’s candidature in 2023

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said there has not been any discussion in the party over the candidature of Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in 2023.



Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary said this during a media briefing in Abuja.

He was responding to a question on whether the party was going to field the former Vice President as its candidate in the next general elections.

“The People’s Democratic Party has not turned to discussions in respect to it,” Ologbondiyan replied.

Adamu Abubakar, Atiku’s son, who is also the Commissioner for Works in Adamawa State had said his father would contest for the presidential post in 2023.



Atiku, was the presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019 general elections and lost to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although he challenged Buhari’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the Supreme Court dismissed his petition on lack of merit.



During the session, Ologbodiyan was also asked about rumours making the round that Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State has defected from All Progressives Party (APC) to the PDP.



He said he was unaware of Obaseeki’s defection to the PDP neither was he aware that Obaseki was asked to pay to defect to the party.



Ologbondiyan, however noted that if any member of APC defects to PDP it means they have realised that their party is a ‘wasteland’.