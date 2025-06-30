back to top

PDP’s NEC affirms Sam Anyanwu as party’s national secretary

PDP's NEC affirms Sam Anyanwu as party's national secretary
Marcus FATUNMOLE
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached a consensus, allowing Sam Anyanwu to continue as National Secretary of the party.

The decision was announced by the acting chairman of the party, Umar Damagun, after the 100th NEC Meeting of the party in Abuja on Monday, June 30.

The party also agreed to hold another NEC meeting in July. It directed Anyanwu to forward a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing the electoral body about the meeting.

Those in attendance at the meeting are the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Seyi Makinde (0yo), and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) and Douye Diri of Bayelsa state.

Others include former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson.


     

     

    The NEC meeting had been characterised by crisis.

    The ICIR reported that the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting of the party, earlier scheduled for Monday morning, was not held at the party secretariat as armed policemen laid siege on the building.

    The party later announced that the meeting would be held at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre in the city.

    However, the meeting could not be held at the Centre, following what appeared to be a peaceful resolution of what led to the crisis by the party stalwarts.

