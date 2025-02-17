Peace returns to Lagos Assembly after hours of tension

AFTER hours of tension that saw the sealing of key offices by security operatives, and a tense standoff involving the State Security Services (SSS) and other security operatives, calmness appeared to have returned to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The crisis, which erupted on Monday, February 17, following Mudashiru Obasa’s removal on January 13 over allegations of abuse of office and corruption, plunged the Assembly into chaos.

According to reports, his ousting has sparked division within the state’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with members of the influential Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) split over the move.

Although there is an ongoing legal battle on the incident, the situation escalated on Monday when security operatives stormed the Assembly complex, sealing the offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

This led to clashes between security personnel and legislative workers. In a video shared by Punch and captured by Gbenga Oloniniran, The ICIR observed how the lawmakers and the workers were initially denied access to the Assembly.

In another video, Meranda could be seen surrounded by lawmakers and supporters, as she shed tears while being hailed at the Assembly entrance.

However, reports indicate that normalcy is slowly returning to the House as the lawmakers were later allowed to hold a session.

During the session, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence on Meranda.

‘It’s a national embarrassment’ – Lawmakers

Meanwhile, the Lagos lawmakers, while condemning the invasion of the Assembly complex by operatives of the SSS and the police, described the action as a “rape of democracy, an aberration, and a national embarrassment.”

The legislators, during a plenary session, demanded an explanation from the Lagos State Director of SSS regarding the reasons behind the security operatives’ presence at the legislative complex, according to Punch.

They also urged the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to investigate the incident and publicly disclose the findings.

This was as the Assembly urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the incident to prevent further escalation of the situation.

The lawmakers further denounced the invasion, describing it as a violation of legislative norms and a direct assault on democratic governance in the state.

“This is not a government ruled by the barrel of a gun. This is an aberration of democracy and a step toward anarchy.

“What happened today is a total embarrassment and an act of harassment,” said Abiodun Tobun, one of the lawmakers.

He further declared the lawmakers’ loyalty to Meranda, stating, “Nobody can dictate to us. God chooses and removes leaders. We are solidly behind your leadership, Mr. Speaker – nobody can remove you.”

Backstory

On January 13, Obasa who had served for nearly 10 years as the state Speaker from June 2015 to January 2025, was suspended by more than two-thirds of the 40-member lawmakers over alleged misconduct and sundry offences.

However, during a welcome rally at his residence in GRA, Ikeja held on Saturday, January 25, Obasa declared that he remained the Speaker despite his replacement by his deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

Consequently, the embattled lawmaker challenged his suspension in court.

He filed a suit against the Assembly and the new Speaker at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, arguing that his suspension was improper since the Assembly was in recess at the time he was removed.

In a motion dated February 12, his legal team, led by Afolabi Fashanu, a senior advocate, requested an accelerated hearing of the case.

Obasa, who was out of the country when 36 lawmakers voted him out on January 13, insisted he should be returned as the legitimate Speaker.

Among other reliefs, Obasa is asking the court to fix an expedited hearing date and to shorten the time for the defendants to file their response to seven days. He also requested that his reply on points of law be filed within three days.

His application is based on nine legal grounds, including the interpretation of key constitutional provisions such as Sections 36, 90, 92(2)(c), 101, and 311 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), alongside relevant rules and standing orders of the Lagos State House of Assembly.