PEPC: Court upholds Tinubu’s victory at polls

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerian president.
THE Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has upheld the election of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 coring exercise.

The five-man panel delivering judgment on Wednesday, September 6, disclosed that the petitiona filed against Tinubu by the People’s Democratic Party, Allied People’s Movement and Labour Party were all without merit.

“Having concluded and decided that all three petitions are all devoid of merit, the petitions are hereby dismissed,” the panel announced.

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

