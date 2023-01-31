Peter Obi’s structure is rooted in the people – Spokesperson

LABOUR Party campaign spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo has said Peter Obi’s political structure is more reliable than that of his opponents because it is rooted in the people.

Okonkwo spoke during a Twitter Space organised by The ICIR with the theme ‘Peter Obi and 2023 Presidential Elections: Defining the Structure’.

He noted that Obi’s structure is the people, contrary to what he described as the “paid structure” enjoyed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Progressives Congress (APC).

He argued further that those supporting PDP and APC candidates were doing so for their personal gains, rather than for the Nigeria’s benefit of the country.

“When it comes to structure, he has the most widespread and reliable structure of volunteers. Whoever you see calling Obi is doing so without any expectation of monetary inducement,” he said.

He stressed that Obi has a more reliable structure, which he described as organic and filled with committed people.

Okonkwo also argued that Obi has deep-seated and empathetic supporters from both the PDP and APC, many of whom have issues with candidates both parties presented.

- Advertisement -

“Apart from being the flagbearer of Labour Party, Obi has structure across the states, local governments and wards because the people are his structure. We have many members of PDP and APC who support Obi’s cause because of their belief in him.

Commenting further on Peter Obi’s chances without a governor, a minister and representatives at the National Assembly, Okonkwo said, “Peter had similar challenges before he became the governor of Anambra State.

“When itcame in to the contest for the governorship position of Anambra State, I know as a fact that All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has no structure. No senator, no state or federal lawmaker, not even a councillor. It goes a long way to justify my point that the people are the structure.”

Speaking further on the APC and PDP, he said, “They know that if they don’t spend money, nobody will follow them. The structure they keep speaking of is the structure of corruption, criminality, insecurity, poverty, unemployment, illegality which kept us currently where we are as a nation.”