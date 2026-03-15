Nigerians react as bandits kill 12 soldiers, 8 vigilantes in Plateau

NIGERIANS have condemned the latest attack by gunmen on Nigerian military and vigilantes in Plateau State.
In the ambush, 12 soldiers and eight vigilantes on a joint patrol in Kanam Local Government Area were killed on Friday, March 13.
The team was ensuring security for Garga, Wanka, Kyaram, and Gyambau communities.
According to the Chairman of Kanam Development Association (KADA), Garba Aliyu, the gunmen came in large numbers, heavily armed, and opened fire on the patrol.
“Our local vigilantes fought bravely, but many lost their lives. The military officers were also killed in the exchange.”
KADA said the attackers reportedly invaded Kyaram, looted property and rustled cattle.
The group described the incident as part of a prolonged wave of insecurity affecting border communities with Taraba and Bauchi states.
“We mourn the loss of our defenders and call on authorities to step up protection for residents,” KADA said.
The association urged the state and federal governments to deploy more troops and establish permanent security outposts in the affected corridor to stem further attacks.
Reacting to the attack on social media, Nigerians including @chinaemere61124 tweeted on X, “It’s now a normal thing in Nigeria, lives are wasted like nothing.”
@damexhimself also concurred with @chinaemere61124 on X. He wrote, “it’s so sad that this type of news is now normalised.”
While @cryptoscalpin tweeted that “Ransom is what’s funding them,” another user @poshpoa4, was pessimistic about insecurity in the country, stating, “I am tired of this country Nigeria.”
Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has expressed “deep concern” over the incident.
Zainab Abdulrasaq ia a reporter and a fact-checker with The ICIR. She believes that accountable citizenship starts with an accountable government, which is why she highlights injustice and everyday struggles through her reporting, one story at a time. She adores reading and can be reached via zabdulrasaq@icirnigeria.org and @blackbookishgirl on Instagram/Medium