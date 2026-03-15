Nigerians react as bandits kill 12 soldiers, 8 vigilantes in Plateau

NIGERIANS have condemned the latest attack by gunmen on Nigerian military and vigilantes in Plateau State.

In the ambush, 12 soldiers and eight vigilantes on a joint patrol in Kanam Local Government Area were killed on Friday, March 13.

The team was ensuring security for Garga, Wanka, Kyaram, and Gyambau communities.

According to the Chairman of Kanam Development Association (KADA), Garba Aliyu, the gunmen came in large numbers, heavily armed, and opened fire on the patrol.

“Our local vigilantes fought bravely, but many lost their lives. The military officers were also killed in the exchange.”

KADA said the attackers reportedly invaded Kyaram, looted property and rustled cattle.

The group described the incident as part of a prolonged wave of insecurity affecting border communities with Taraba and Bauchi states.

“We mourn the loss of our defenders and call on authorities to step up protection for residents,” KADA said.

The association urged the state and federal governments to deploy more troops and establish permanent security outposts in the affected corridor to stem further attacks.

Reacting to the attack on social media, Nigerians including @chinaemere61124 tweeted on X, “It’s now a normal thing in Nigeria, lives are wasted like nothing.”

@damexhimself also concurred with @chinaemere61124 on X. He wrote, “it’s so sad that this type of news is now normalised.”

While @cryptoscalpin tweeted that “Ransom is what’s funding them,” another user @poshpoa4, was pessimistic about insecurity in the country, stating, “I am tired of this country Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has expressed “deep concern” over the incident.

‎In a statment signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, the government said it acknowledged the anxiety the development might have generated among residents of Wanka, Kyaram, Gyambau and neighbouring settlements.

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“‎While condemning the attack in strong terms, the state government commends the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel and local vigilantes who lost their lives in the course of confronting the attackers . Their courage and dedication in the face of danger remain a testament to their commitment to the safety of Plateau communities.

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‎”The administration of the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, remains resolute in its determination to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens. Government is working closely with the military and other security agencies to intensify surveillance, reinforce security presence, and strengthen response operations across vulnerable border communities.

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“‎Residents of the affected areas and the general public are therefore urged to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding while security operatives continue with ongoing operations aimed at restoring lasting peace in the communities.”

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The government said it was engaging traditional rulers, community leaders, and other critical stakeholders in Kanam Local Government Area to support ongoing peace and security efforts.

It urged resident to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that would assist in tackling security threats

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