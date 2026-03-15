Nigerians react as bandits kill 12 soldiers, 8 vigilantes in Plateau

Reading time: 2 mins
News
Plateau gov't, Nigerians react as bandits kill 12 soldiers, 8 vigilantes in Plateau
File picture of Nigerian soldiers on duty used to illustrate the report
Zainab ABDULRASAQ
Zainab ABDULRASAQ

NIGERIANS have condemned the latest attack by gunmen on Nigerian military and vigilantes in Plateau State.

In the ambush, 12 soldiers and eight vigilantes on a joint patrol in Kanam Local Government Area were killed on Friday, March 13.

The team was ensuring security for Garga, Wanka, Kyaram, and Gyambau communities.

According to the Chairman of Kanam Development Association (KADA), Garba Aliyu, the gunmen came in large numbers, heavily armed, and opened fire on the patrol.

“Our local vigilantes fought bravely, but many lost their lives. The military officers were also killed in the exchange.”

KADA said the attackers reportedly invaded Kyaram, looted property and rustled cattle.

The group described the incident as part of a prolonged wave of insecurity affecting border communities with Taraba and Bauchi states.

“We mourn the loss of our defenders and call on authorities to step up protection for residents,” KADA said.

The association urged the state and federal governments to deploy more troops and establish permanent security outposts in the affected corridor to stem further attacks.

Reacting to the attack on social media, Nigerians including @chinaemere61124 tweeted on X, “It’s now a normal thing in Nigeria, lives are wasted like nothing.”

Read Also:

Terrorists threaten fresh attack on Plateau
Three commissioners resign to contest local government chairmanship elections in Plateau
Three killed as gunmen attack Plateau community

@damexhimself also concurred with @chinaemere61124 on X. He wrote, “it’s so sad that this type of news is now normalised.”

While @cryptoscalpin tweeted that “Ransom is what’s funding them,” another user @poshpoa4, was pessimistic about insecurity in the country, stating, “I am tired of this country Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has expressed “deep concern” over the incident.

‎In a statment signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, the government said it acknowledged the anxiety the development might have generated among residents of Wanka, Kyaram, Gyambau and neighbouring settlements.
“‎While condemning the attack in strong terms, the state government commends the bravery and sacrifice of security personnel and local vigilantes who lost their lives in the course of confronting the attackers . Their courage and dedication in the face of danger remain a testament to their commitment to the safety of Plateau communities.
‎”The administration of the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, remains resolute in its determination to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens. Government is working closely with the military and other security agencies to intensify surveillance, reinforce security presence, and strengthen response operations across vulnerable border communities.
“‎Residents of the affected areas and the general public are therefore urged to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding while security operatives continue with ongoing operations aimed at restoring lasting peace in the communities.”
The government said it was engaging traditional rulers, community leaders, and other critical stakeholders in Kanam Local Government Area to support ongoing peace and security efforts.
It urged resident to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that would assist in tackling security threats.

Zainab Abdulrasaq ia a reporter and a fact-checker with The ICIR. She believes that accountable citizenship starts with an accountable government, which is why she highlights injustice and everyday struggles through her reporting, one story at a time. She adores reading and can be reached via zabdulrasaq@icirnigeria.org and @blackbookishgirl on Instagram/Medium

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement