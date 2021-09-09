Three commissioners resign to contest local government chairmanship elections in Plateau

This, according to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Government House Macham Makut, on Wednesday, was to enable them to contest the forthcoming local government chairmanship election in their various councils in the state.

According to Makut, the election had been scheduled to hold in October this year.

The affected commissioners were: Dayyabu Garga, commissioner for urban development; Kakmena Goteng, commissioner for higher education; and Zulfa Bitrus, commissioner for housing.

Mahkut said the state government had equally directed three commissioners within the cabinet to oversee the affairs of the affected ministries, pending the appointment of new ones.

“The governor approved that pending the appointment of new commissioners, some serving commissioners will oversee the running of the three ministries,” he said.

“Commissioner for Environment Mr Usman Idi will take charge of Urban Development while the Commissioner for Secondary Education Mrs Elizabeth Wapmuk handles affairs at the Higher Education Ministry. The Ministry of Housing will henceforth be supervised by the Commissioner for Special Duties Mr Jerry Werr.

“While appreciating the Governor for the opportunity to serve, Zulfa and Garga said they had a great opportunity to serve the state and contribute to the success of the APC administration.”

Author

- Advertisement -



Vincent UFUOMA