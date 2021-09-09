29.6 C
Abuja

Three commissioners resign to contest local government chairmanship elections in Plateau

News
Vincent UFUOMA
File photo: Gov. Simon Lalong

Related

THE Plateau State government has announced the resignation of three of its appointed commissioners.

This, according to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Government House Macham Makut, on Wednesday, was to enable them to contest the forthcoming local government chairmanship election in their various councils in the state.

According to Makut, the election had been scheduled to hold in October this year.

The affected commissioners were: Dayyabu Garga, commissioner for urban development; Kakmena Goteng, commissioner for higher education; and Zulfa Bitrus, commissioner for housing.

Mahkut said the state government had equally directed three commissioners within the cabinet to oversee the affairs of the affected ministries, pending the appointment of new ones.

“The governor approved that pending the appointment of new commissioners, some serving commissioners will oversee the running of the three ministries,” he said.

“Commissioner for Environment Mr Usman Idi will take charge of Urban Development while the Commissioner for Secondary Education Mrs Elizabeth Wapmuk handles affairs at the Higher Education Ministry. The Ministry of Housing will henceforth be supervised by the Commissioner for Special Duties Mr Jerry Werr.

“While appreciating the Governor for the opportunity to serve, Zulfa and Garga said they had a great opportunity to serve the state and contribute to the success of the APC administration.”

Author

- Advertisement -


- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent UFUOMAhttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

Afghanistan’s youngest cabinet member heads defence ministry

THE eldest son of Taliban Founder Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid has been announced as the...
News

Three commissioners resign to contest local government chairmanship elections in Plateau

THE Plateau State government has announced the resignation of three of its appointed commissioners. This,...
News

We are not used to ranching, MACBAN tells Lagos State

THE Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has said that members of the group...
Business and Economy

VAT: FIRS war with states sends wrong signals to investors – Analysts

THE current face-off between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and state governments of...
News

Buhari appoints Fatima Waziri-Azi as NAPTIP DG

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Fatima Waziri-Azi as the director-general of the National Agency...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWe are not used to ranching, MACBAN tells Lagos State
Next articleAfghanistan’s youngest cabinet member heads defence ministry

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.