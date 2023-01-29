Police arrest five Cameroonians over kidnap attempt in Adamawa

THE Adamawa State Police Command has arrested five Cameroonians suspected to be involved in the attempt to kidnap one Emmanuel Ebel, a resident of Jambutu, in Yola-North Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesperson SP Suleiman Nguroje made this known in a statement on Saturday, January 29.

According to him, the crime was foiled following reliable information received from a good samaritan that led to the arrest of the suspects.

“The Command’s operatives attached to State Intelligence Bureau in sustained effort foiled an organised crime to kidnap one Emmanuel Ebel a resident of Jambutu, Yola North Local Government Area.

“The Command upon receiving the information designed a security ring around the target and luckily engaged the suspected kidnappers,” the statement said.

The suspects, according to the statement, are; Chubrandom Safinga, 30; Ibrahim Tala, 32; Ngosso Ndjombe, 28; Mmai Rostand, 32; and Nossu Ngambewo Ricky 27.

“The illegal immigrants from the neighboring Cameroon Republic were arrested 20 minutes before implementing their organised crime.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Akande, while commending OC SIB and his men for gallantry performance and professional conduct displayed leading to their arrest, also directs them to sustain the tempo as a strategy for crime prevention.”

The statement said the police commissioner urged residents to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their accomplices.

The Command further assured the government and people of Adamawa State of its continuous efforts in protecting lives and property of the citizens.