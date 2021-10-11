Police commence interrogation of Arabic school principal who sanctioned beating of five students

— 1min read

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okesanmi Ajayi confirmed this to The ICIR during a telephone interview on Monday.

“As I speak to you, the principal is currently being interrogated.and investigation has commenced into the matter.”

He added that the Arabic school principal had also been suspended until the end of the investigation. However, the Police said the principal was not arrested.

Reacting to the incident, the Kwara State Commissioner for Education Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu said that a panel had been constituted to investigate the incident.

Kawu also said the head of the Arabic school, who admitted to directing the punishment, had been asked to step aside pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“The government has also taken the affected students to a public hospital for proper medical examination and treatment. This is to ensure that none of them suffers any physical or psychological damage,” Kawu said.

In a viral video seen by The ICIR, four male students dressed in blue Arabic school uniforms with white caps to match were seen flogging a female student. Four other male students were also beaten following the order of the principal.

The Arabic school management said the flogging of the students was to ensure they were reformed. He said the children were seen in a viral video drinking alcohol in a club and were reported by their parents.

“In one of the videos we saw, one of them was seen on his kneel while others were showering him with alcohol.

“Another lady was also seen being hugged. That was why we beat them because they are under our custody,” the school management said.