Police declare Briton, Nigerian wanted for attempting to overthrow Tinubu

THE Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, September 2, declared a British national, Andrew Wynne, and a Nigerian, Lucky Obiyan, wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the police, the British national, also known as Andrew Povich, was accused of building a network of sleeper cells to overthrow the government and plunge the nation into chaos.

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed these in a statement.

Adejobi said Wynne rented a space at Labour House and established a school to serve as a decoy.

He said the Nigeria Police Force had launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically-elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

He added that following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects had been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilise the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically-elected government.

“Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos. He rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.”

Adejobi said documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Wynne provided finance and operational guidance to allegedly topple an elected government in the country.

According to Adejobi, the suspect mobilised and deployed several billions of naira to his Nigerian collaborators, urging them to mobilise the public to violently storm police facilities and military barracks, anticipating a bloodbath that would instigate international condemnation of the Nigerian government.

“These acts are in clear violation of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 and other relevant laws,” the FPRO added.

Adejobi said Wynne and his local collaborator, Obiyan, had fled the country.

The Labour House, Abuja where the suspect was accused of operating in the office of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Recall that on August 29, the police invited the president of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, for alleged terrorism financing.

In an invitation letter signed by Adamu Muazu, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) on behalf of the deputy commissioner of police, IRT, the police requested Ajaero’s presence for questioning.

The police further warned that an arrest warrant would be issued if he failed to make himself available.

Responding, the NLC convened an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, resolving to request a time extension from the police to consult with its legal team.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





Subsequently, a formal letter from Femi Falana’s chambers was submitted to the police.

Falana, a senior advocate, in the letter addressed to the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, through the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Mohammed Ahmed Sanusi, explained that Ajaero had fixed a meeting for August 20, before the police invitation was sent to him on Monday, August 19.

He promised Ajaero would be available at the police headquarters on August 29.

Ajaero however arrived at the IRT office some minutes past 10 am on August 29 and left at 11.15 am on the same day after writing his statement.