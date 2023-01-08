32.1 C
Abuja

Police foil attempted kidnap of Plateau Assembly Speaker

Conflict and SecurityNews
Mustapha Usman
The Plateau House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Sanda.
THE Plateau police command has foiled an attempt by gunmen to kidnap the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Yakubu Sanda on Friday, January 6.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, made this known in a statement on Sunday, January 8, in Jos.

The incident occurred at the Speaker’s residence in Federal low-cost, Jos South Local Government Area of the state, on Friday night, according to the PPRO.

Alabo added that it took the bravery of the security men on guard at the Speaker’s residence and the timely intervention of other policemen from the Rantya Division to foil the attempt.

Part of the statement read, “On Friday, at about 11:20 p.m. while the Speaker arrived at his residence at Federal Low-cost in Jos-south, three unidentified gunmen operating in an ash-coloured CRV Jeep, trailed him to his residence and attempted to enter his house to kidnap him.

”But their mission was made impossible by the intrepid police officers on guard duty, and the timely response of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Rantya Division, SP Ayuba Iliya and his men, who joined forces with the men on guard duty and repelled the evil act.

”However, the command is making a concerted effort to track down the fleeing suspects and get them arrested.”

The PPRO stressed that the Commissioner of Police in the state Bartholomew Onyeka appreciated members of the public for volunteering timely information on security breaches in their various communities to the police for prompt action.

Onyeka further urged the residents to continue their lawful businesses, assuring that the police would continue to ensure their safety.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

