Police smash gun running syndicate in Abuja, recover arms, ammunition

Conflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate
THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested ten suspected members of a gun running syndicate.

This was disclosed by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar, during a press briefing on Friday, December 30.

Various types of arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

They include five AK 47 rifles, four G-3 rifles, four locally made and one English pistol, 1160 exhibits, 202 live ammunition and 900 cartridges.

The police also recovered four vehicles, two generator sets, six empty G-3 magazines, Police, Civil Defence and Vigilante I.D Cards, ballistic vests, charms, filing machines and cell phones.

“On the 22nd of December 2022, at about 03:00hrs, operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested the ten suspects. They are Ibrahim Umar, Nurudeen Yunusa, Muhammed Ahmed, Yunusa Ibrahim, Amodu Ahmed, Zakari Muhammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Isah Labaran, Muhammed Mahammed, and Salihu Suleima,” Abubakar said.

The suspects were arrested at You and You Hotel, in the Sambisa Masaka Area of Nasarawa State, bordering the FCT.

In other separate operations, four suspects were arrested for robbery, while a 63-year-old resident of the FCT was apprehended for culpable homicide.

“The suspects were arrested for armed robbery and various degrees of notorious acts, which include robbing POS operators and hunting down everyone they suspect is in possession of money, especially in Maitama, Garki, Wuse and Central Area of the FCT.

“In a case of culpable homicide, a suspect, Taiwo Ojo, aged 63 years, killed one Mr. Philip Kura, burnt and buried the remains in a shallow grave in Bwari Area Council,” he said.

The Police also uncovered a hideout for kidnappers in the FCT and arrested two suspects -Anthony Udeh and Emmanuel Onuvu.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

