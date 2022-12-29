31.1 C
Abuja

Police Service Commission approves suspension of killer cop

Conflict and SecurityPolice
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Bolanle Raheem, female lawyer killed by policeman in Lagos on Christmas Day Image courtesy: The Nation
THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, over the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Bolanle Raheem.

Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, had earlier condemned the killing of the lawyer and recommended his suspension and immediate prosecution.

Vandi, who was attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in the Ajah area of Lagos, shot and killed the female lawyer on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement on Thursday, December 29, said the suspension of the cop is with “immediate effect”.

Parts of the statement read: “The Police Service Commission has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, AP/no 134901, who allegedly shot and killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in Ajah area of Lagos State with immediate effect.

“The Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable the Commission take further necessary action.

“The Commission in a letter to the Inspector General of Police signed by the acting Chairman Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd CFR stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.”

The Commission restated its condemnation of the killing and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

It also called for proper training of Police personnel on weapon handling and management.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

