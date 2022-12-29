Scores feared dead as explosion rocks Kogi hours before Buhari’s visit

SEVERAL people were reportedly killed in an explosion that rocked Okene, Kogi State, few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Thursday, December 29.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed as of the time of filing this report. While some reports say three people died, others say four lost their lives.

Also, the actual cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

The explosion occured on Thursday morning at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Ado Ibrahim.

However, an attempt to get the exact number of casualties from the Spokesperson for the Kogi State Police Command, William Ovye Aya, was unsuccessful as he did not pick up his phone when The ICIR tried to contact him.

The explosion occurred a few hours before Buhari’s arrival to commission some projects in the North-Central state.

Buhari is visiting Kogi State Thursday and is expected to first touch down at Okene, where he was expected to hold a town hall meeting.

He is also expected to commission some projects in Okene before he moves to Lokoja, the state capital, to continue the commissioning of other projects.

The state government had already declared a Public Holiday in the state as a result of the President’s visit.