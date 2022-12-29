33.1 C
Abuja

Scores feared dead as explosion rocks Kogi hours before Buhari’s visit

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SEVERAL people were reportedly killed in an explosion that rocked Okene, Kogi State, few hours before President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit on Thursday, December 29.

The number of casualties has not been confirmed as of the time of filing this report. While some reports say three people died, others say four lost their lives.

Also, the actual cause of the explosion is yet to be determined.

The explosion occured on Thursday morning at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Ado Ibrahim.

However, an attempt to get the exact number of casualties from the Spokesperson for the Kogi State Police Command, William Ovye Aya, was unsuccessful as he did not pick up his phone when The ICIR tried to contact him.

The explosion occurred a few hours before Buhari’s arrival to commission some projects in the North-Central state.

Buhari is visiting Kogi State Thursday and is expected to first touch down at Okene, where he was expected to hold a town hall meeting.

- Advertisement -

He is also expected to commission some projects in Okene before he moves to Lokoja, the state capital, to continue the commissioning of other projects.

The state government had already declared a Public Holiday in the state as a result of the President’s visit.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Buhari, others mourn late Ohanaeze leader Obiozor

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the death of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo...
News

Kano Hisbah arrests 2,260 suspects, evacuates 1,269 beggars in 12 months

THE Kano State Hisbah Board says it arrested 2,260 suspects for committing various crimes...
Politics and Governance

Ekiti: Tribunal dismisses Oni’s petition against Oyebanji’s election

THE Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by candidate...
2022 Review

[SPECIAL REPORT] The realities of living in Abuja and homeless

HOUSING has remained a major problem in Nigeria. The 2022 National Multidimensional Poverty Index...
News

Kaduna: Police kill 21 bandits, rescue 206 abductees in 2022

THE Kaduna State Police Command has said it killed 21 bandits and rescued 206...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Ekiti: Tribunal dismisses Oni’s petition against Oyebanji’s election
Next article
Kano Hisbah arrests 2,260 suspects, evacuates 1,269 beggars in 12 months

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.