Six dead, 25 injured in Kogi auto crash

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kogi State has confirmed that six persons died and 25 others injured following an auto crash along the Okene-Ogori road on Saturday.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) today, the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Stephen Dawulung, said the accident involved just one trailer conveying 45 persons and some cows.

Dawulung said the vehicle had been speeding and could not control its movement while negotiating a sharp bend.

“When the accident, which involved an IVECO trailer conveying cows and 45 persons down south occurred by a graveyard just a few kilometres to Ogori Magongo along Okene-Ogori road, Kogi, our officers and men were timely in response to it.

“Our officers, in conjunction with the police and military personnel, came to the rescue and rushed the injured to four different medical centres for medical treatment. The corpses of the dead have also been deposited at the morgue of the Ageva General Hospital, Okene,” he said.

The casualties were taken to Ageva General Hospital, Okene; Ajunko Clinic and Maternity, Ibiloand Ogbagidi General Hospital, Okene.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, Dawulung said the FRSC would carry out enforcement and enlightenment programmes to sensitise motorists on speed and overloading. He urged road users to maintain discipline and adhere to traffic rules.

The number of deaths from road accidents has remained on the rise, as 6,205 related deaths were recorded in 2021. Kogi was among the 10 states with the highest accident-related deaths in 2021.