Kaduna: Police kill 21 bandits, rescue 206 abductees in 2022

THE Kaduna State Police Command has said it killed 21 bandits and rescued 206 abductees in the state in 2022.

The state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, who made the disclosure while giving an account of the activities of the Command in the outgoing year, said 780 other suspects were also arrested for various criminal activities at different locations in the state between January and December 2022.

The police commissioner also disclosed that 49 rifles of different makes and 1, 359 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

In addition, the Command also recovered stolen vehicles and operational motorcycles being used by bandits and other criminal elements to carry out their nefarious activities.

Ayoku also said that a total of 116 suspects were convicted for various crimes.

He attributed the successes recorded by the Command to the support of the Kaduna State Government, traditional rulers and members of the public.