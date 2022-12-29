24.1 C
Abuja

Kaduna: Police kill 21 bandits, rescue 206 abductees in 2022

NewsConflict and Security
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Kaduna State Police Command has said it killed 21 bandits and rescued 206 abductees in the state in 2022.

The state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, who made the disclosure while giving an account of the activities of the Command in the outgoing year, said 780 other suspects were also arrested for various criminal activities at different locations in the state between January and December 2022.

The police commissioner also disclosed that 49 rifles of different makes and 1, 359 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

In addition, the Command also recovered stolen vehicles and operational motorcycles being used by bandits and other criminal elements to carry out their nefarious activities.

Ayoku also said that a total of 116 suspects were convicted for various crimes.

He attributed the successes recorded by the Command to the support of the Kaduna State Government, traditional rulers and members of the public.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

NLC gives conditions for minimum wage increase

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have listed conditions...
Business and Economy

National Assembly passes Finance Bill, amends Stamp Duty Act, Petroleum Profit Tax Act, others

THE National Assembly has passed the Finance Bill, which proposes key reforms to specific...
National News

EFCC opens bids for forfeited properties across the country

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has concluded plans to conduct the sale...
Crime

IGP recommends immediate suspension of officer who killed Lagos lawyer

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has recommended the suspension of Drambi Vandi,...
Business and Economy

Senate approves Buhari’s N819.5bn bn supplementary budget to address flood concerns

THE Senate, on Wednesday, approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for a N819.54...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
NLC gives conditions for minimum wage increase

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.