Police in Lagos vow to resist commemoration of #EndSARS protest

This was contained in a statement by the State Police Spokesperson Adekunle Ajisebutu on Monday.

He said that credible intelligence at the disposal of the command had revealed plans by some youths, individuals and groups to embark on the protest.

He noted that the planned protests might lead to a breakdown of law and order.

“Lagosians and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

“In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today,” he said.

“The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

“To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.”

The Police also advised parents and guardians to warn their children against participating in the protests.

The #EndSARS protests were held across the country last year as a campaign against Police brutality but came to a halt after Nigerian security officials shot at unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

The protests were also marked by wanton loss of lives and properties.

Several individuals and groups have publicly indicated an interest in honouring the lives of those lost during the protests.