Police issue warning to Yoruba Nation agitators in Lagos

Vincent Ufuoma
Yoruba Nation agitators. Image courtesy: Daily Post
THE Lagos State Police Command has vowed to deal decisively with any person or group of persons found disturbing the peace of the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, issued the warning in a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday, January 9.

Alabi said that the warning became imperative following the attack on police officers, who dispersed an unlawful gathering by Yoruba Nation activists in the early hours of Monday in the Ojota area of the state.

The protest left one person dead while two police officers sustained injuries. The protesters also vandalised several vehicles.

Alabi said that the Command was not averse to people’s right to freedom of assembly, association and expression.

However, he noted that the Command would equally live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons was allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others.

The police boss called on stakeholders, including “parents, guardians, opinion, religious, community, political, and traditional leaders, to warn their children, wards, constituents, and followers to desist from all forms of unlawful actions”.

Alabi warned that the Command would not tolerate the slightest form of attack on its personnel or the residents of Lagos State.

He enjoined all peace-loving Lagosians to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.

The police commissioner assured the people that adequate security assets had been strategically deployed to ensure their safety and security.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

