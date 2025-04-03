PSC approves appointment of Agbonika as Edo police commissioner amid Uromi killings controversy

THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Monday Agbonika as the Commissioner of Police (CP) for Edo State.

He replaces Betty Otimenyin, who was appointed on January 16, 2025.

Prior to his deployment to Edo State, where he now serves as the CP, Agbonika held the position of Commissioner of Police (Mounted Troops), Force Equitation Officer at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In a statement released on Thursday, April 2, PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani disclosed that Agbonika, who attended a posting interview chaired by PSC Chairman Hashimu Argungu, was tasked with proactively addressing and reducing the crime rate in Edo State.

He was specifically directed to investigate the recent killings of 16 travelling hunters in the state, and was informed that his success in the role would depend on how he handled the suspects arrested in connection with these killings.

Furthermore, the new CP was advised to ensure the involvement of relevant police departments, and not to rely solely on tactical units.

According to the statement, Agbonika assured the commission that he would uphold the relevant laws in the discharge of his duties and would always rely on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for necessary guidance.

The new Edo CP served as Commissioner of Police Communications (Operations), Deputy Commissioner of Interpol, Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon Close, Lagos; DCP Operations, Ports Authority Police Command, Port Harcourt.

He also served as DCP Department of Finance and Admin, Zone 16 Yenagoa; Area Commander Ota, Ogun State; Area Commander Idiimu, Lagos; and pioneer Area Commander, Ayetoro, Ogun State, amongst other postings.

The ICIR reported that President Bola Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians condemned the gruesome murder of some hunters who were in transit by an irate mob in Uromi, Edo State.

The ICIR gathered that the victims were travelling in a Dangote Cement truck when they were waylaid around 1.30 pm in the Udune Efandion community by local security.

Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Friday, March 28, ordered a manhunt for the killers.

Tinubu, who expressed shock at the dastardly act, directed police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.

Also commenting on the incident, a former vice president and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, said he was deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing that took place in Edo State.

In a tweet he posted on X, Abubakar said the protection of innocent lives must remain paramount and urged the authorities to act swiftly and decisively to prevent a recurrence of jungle justice.

In a post on X regarding the incident, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, stated that the news of the killings of travellers is deeply saddening.

According to him, such killings have become a recurring tragedy in our decaying society.

He hailed the government for condemning the incident and initiating an investigation, and urged the authorities to address the killings of Edo indigenes to ensure that justice is served for all.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has confirmed that suspects arrested in connection with the brutal killing would be transferred to Abuja for further interrogation after the Eid-el-Fitri public holiday.

Okpebholo disclosed this on Monday, March 31, during a meeting with his Kano State counterpart, Abba Yusuf, and the deceased families.

While speaking at the gathering, Okpebholo reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.

The unfortunate killing of the travellers in Edo State has generated outrage on social media, with many calling for a thorough investigation into the ugly incident.