Uromi killings: Suspects set for transfer to Abuja as Kano gov. demands public parade

EDO State Governor Monday Okpebholo has confirmed that suspects arrested in connection with the brutal killing of travellers in Uromi would be transferred to Abuja for further interrogation after the Eid-el-Fitri public holiday.

Okpebholo disclosed this on Monday, March 31, during a meeting with his Kano State counterpart, Abba Yusuf, and the deceased families.

The ICIR reported that the victims were travelling in a truck when they were waylaid around 1.30 pm in the Udune Efandion community, Uromi area of Edo State by local security.

The incident sparked outrage, with political leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, strongly condemning the attack.

While speaking at the gathering, Okpebholo reiterated his commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.

“We have made significant progress in our investigations. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not happy about this incident and has directed security agencies to go after the culprits. I can assure you that justice will prevail.

“So far, about 14 suspects have been arrested, and after the holiday, they will be transferred to Abuja for further interrogation. More arrests will follow as investigations continue,” Okpebholo said.

On his part, Governor Yusuf commended Okpebholo for his swift intervention but insisted that those responsible for the killings must be publicly paraded to ensure transparency and accountability.

The governor stressed that the majority of the victims were from two local governments in Kano state.

“It is a known fact that our people were traveling from Port Harcourt through Edo State when they were brutally attacked. Many were maimed, burnt, and murdered in cold blood,” Yusuf said.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“Kano people trust you, and you have assured us that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. We appeal to you to ensure that they are not only arrested but also paraded publicly so that the world sees those responsible for this heinous crime.”

He further expressed his trust in the Edo government’s assurance of bringing the culprits to justice.

“We trust his assurance that the culprits will be brought to book, as justice remains our utmost priority. The people of Kano are peaceful and hospitable.

“This tragedy serves as a lesson to all, and I urge all leaders across Nigeria to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens, regardless of their location. Governor Okpebholo’s visit today is a mark of true leadership, and we appreciate his gesture,” he said.