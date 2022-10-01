28.1 C
Abuja

PSC promotes 417 senior police officers

NewsConflict and Security
Ijeoma OPARA
THE Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 417 senior police officers.

This was disclosed on Friday, September 30 in a statement by the head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani.

Ani disclosed that the PSC had approved promotion examinations for officers scheduled to commence in 2023.

“The Commission also approved the appointment of AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

“While the new DIG Sadiq was appointed to fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG Dandaura, whose appointment takes effect from October 20th, 2022 will be replacing, DIG Sadiq who is expected to retire from the service on the said date,” the statement read.

Twelve Commissioners of Police (CP) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), and 57 Assistant Commissioners of Police were mover to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The PSC also approved the promotion of 60 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police, and 286 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents of Police.

“The Commission also approved the setting up of the Police Promotion Examination Board. The 11-member board will have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of a Deputy Inspector-General of Police,” the statement further read.

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

