Quick facts about Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s ambassador who died in Madrid

NIGERIA’S Ambassador to Spain, Ademola Seriki, has passed on at the age of 63.

According to a statement signed by his family, the diplomat passed away in the early hours of Thursday, December, 15.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, His Excellency, Ambassador Ademola Rasaq Atanda Seriki (CON) on December 15th, 2022.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain”, the statement reads.

Born on November 30th, 1959 in Lagos State, Seriki was educated in Nigeria and the United States of America (USA).

In 1992, he became the senatorial candidate for the Lagos Central District constituency on the platform of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC)

Until his death, he served as the Nigerian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, with concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, having being appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Before joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2011, Seriki was a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He previously served as:

Minister of State for Interior (2009 to 2010)

Minister of State for Defence (2008 to 2009)

Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development (October 2008 to December 2008)

Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources (2007 to 2008).

In May 2009, the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, conferred on Seriki the title of Ottun Aare of Lagos.

- Advertisement -

Controversy

In 2019, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seized two properties belonging to Seriki over alleged failure to settle a N1 billion debt.

He is survived by wives and children.