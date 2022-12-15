Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Seriki, is dead

NIGERIA’S Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, has died at the age of 63.

The news of his death was made public in a statement signed by his children. The former minister was said to have passed away “surrounded by his family” on Thursday, December 15.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend,” the statement reads.

Born on November 30, 1959, Seriki was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, and a one-time Minister of State for Defence.

He served until his death as the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, a position he assumed in January 2021, with concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).