27.1 C
Abuja

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Seriki, is dead

NewsDiaspora News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Demola SerikiIISource:Leadership
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

NIGERIA’S Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, has died at the age of 63.

The news of his death was made public in a statement signed by his children. The former minister was said to have passed away “surrounded by his family” on Thursday, December 15.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to Almighty Allah that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired patriarch, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend,” the statement reads.

Born on November 30, 1959, Seriki was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, and a one-time Minister of State for Defence.

He served until his death as the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, a position he assumed in January 2021, with concurrent accreditation as a permanent representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Federal registries conduct 138,309 statutory marriages in seven years

A TOTAL of 138,309 statutory marriages were conducted by Federal Marriage Registries between 2016...
Featured News

Funke Akindele: Joining politics has come with backlashes

AWARD-WINNING actress, Funke Akindele has said joining politics comes with "a lot of backlashes". Akindele,...
Featured News

CHRICED demands reversal of CBN cash withdrawal policy

A CIVIL Society Organisation (CSO), Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED),...
News

G5 governors will soon reunite with PDP – Party chieftain

THE Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Lee...
Politics and Governance

Buhari to receive award on peace, security

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is to be conferred with an award on peace and security...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Federal registries conduct 138,309 statutory marriages in seven years

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.