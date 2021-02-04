Supporters raise over N7 million Gofundme for Sunday Igboho

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support us

SUPPORTERS of Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba activist have through Gofundme fundraiser raised more than seven million for his activities in the western region of the country.

The Gofundme organised by one Maureen Badejo has raised £13,820 out of the proposed £100,000 for the purchase of buses.

In the description of the fundraiser, the organiser said Igboho is in need of buses in order to move around and ‘secure our ancestral land’.

The description further read that their security is threatened and the people in the position of authority are helpless.

“Let us rise up and support chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, they need buses to move around to secure our ancestral land. Our security is threatened as we speak. It seems people in a position of authority are helpless,” the description read in part.

In support of the donation, one Bankole Ogedengbe who donated £50 to the Gofundme account said Yorubaland must be free of a ‘bad deal’ called the 1999 Nigerian constitution.

Another donator identified as Kayode Ojetunde who donated £100 while stating his reason for donating said it is in order to liberate Yoruba nation from looming dangers if insurgency and banditry.

The Fulani herders’ crisis has again become an issue of national crisis in Nigeria.

The ICIR had reported that after issuing an ultimatum, Igboho visited Igangan town in Oyo state, alongside his supporters razed the residence of the Seriki of Igangan town over allegations that the Seriki connives with Fulani bandits to perpetrate violence on residents of the town.

Although the Seriki Fulani had fled the town before the expiration of Igboho’s ultimatum, he insists that he is innocent of the allegations.

After his time in Igangan, Igboho moved to Ogun state where he visited some town in the Yewa North Local government of the state.

According to reports, a series of violence was unleashed on the residence of the Seriki Fulani of Kaza town while one person was reported to have died as a result of the crisis.

Apart from Oyo and Ogun states, many other states in the Southern part of the country including Edo and Delta states have demanded the departure of Fulani herders.

The residents of some of the states alleged that the Fulani herders’ are responsible for the destruction of their farms and attacks on their properties.

In Igangan town, residents of the community said the Fulani herders’ kidnap their people and demand for ransoms.

Meanwhile, Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state has said that Nigerians have the rights to live anywhere in the country.

El-Rufai said this in a statement Wednesday as regards the ongoing crisis in the country over the activities of Fulani herders.

“On behalf of the Government of Kaduna State, I call on all Nigerians living in our state to respect law and order and the rights of all citizens to live in peace and security wherever they reside or work,” the statement read.

He also called on other state governments to ensure that citizen’s right to live anywhere in the country are protected.