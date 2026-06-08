Ramaphosa vows crackdown as xenophobic attacks trigger regional alarm, evacuations

SOUTH African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has vowed to crack down on groups behind the latest wave of xenophobic violence in the country, as renewed anti-immigrant protests continue to trigger regional concern, diplomatic tensions and evacuation plans by affected African countries.

Ramaphosa, in a televised address, said the government would not allow individuals or groups to exploit public frustration over illegal immigration to incite violence, lawlessness or political instability.

The attacks, which have spread across parts of South Africa and in some cases turned violent, have led to repatriation efforts by countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Malawi and Mozambique.

According to reports, Mozambique has said at least five of its citizens were killed during the unrest.

“We will act against forces who are exploiting the concerns of our people about illegal immigration to further their own political, personal and criminal agendas,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address, without specifying the actions.

“We will and must not allow groups to use the legitimate concerns of South Africans to destabilise our country through inciting lawlessness and violence,” he said.

The ICIR reports that violence has also reignited longstanding concerns about xenophobia in South Africa, where migrants are frequently blamed for unemployment, poverty and rising crime.

Nigeria extends evacuation screening of citizens

In response to the worsening situation, on June 7, Nigeria extended screening of its citizens willing to be evacuated from South Africa until Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, over 500 Nigerians have already been screened and cleared for evacuation, with five chartered flights approved under arrangements involving private carrier Air Peace.

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The ministry said the first evacuation flight, expected to carry about 270 passengers, may depart Johannesburg if all permits are secured.

Officials added that the extension was necessary to allow more stranded Nigerians to register for voluntary evacuation amid fears of further violence.

Background

The current crisis follows earlier warning issued by Nigeria’s Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which had advised citizens in South Africa to avoid confrontation, monitor local developments, and in some cases temporarily close businesses due to escalating protests.

NiDCOM said intelligence from the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg indicated planned demonstrations in parts of Gauteng Province, where foreign-owned shops were expected to be targeted.

The commission’s advisory came after viral videos circulated online showing groups of South Africans confronting and assaulting individuals believed to be foreign nationals. In one widely shared clip, a Ghanaian man was harassed and told to leave the country.

The incidents also triggered diplomatic reactions, including Ghana summoning South Africa’s acting High Commissioner over what it described as harassment and intimidation of its citizens.

Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the incidents were xenophobic in nature and demanded accountability from South African authorities.

The protests have largely been linked to anti-immigrant movements such as Operation Dudula and March on March, which accuse foreign nationals of contributing to unemployment, crime and social pressure in South Africa.

Viral footage from recent demonstrations showed mobs attacking individuals suspected of being undocumented migrants, while others were subjected to public harassment and threats.

South African authorities have repeatedly condemned the attacks.

Acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, warned that no group has the authority to enforce immigration laws outside the state, stressing that those involved in violence would be arrested and prosecuted.