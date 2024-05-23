Reactions trail dethronement of five emirs in Kano

THE dethronement of five Kano State emirs appointed by former governor Abdullahi Ganduje has continued to generate mixed reactions.

The State Assembly, earlier today, Thursday, May 23, while announcing the removal of the four emirs, noted that the creation of additional emirates through the amended law defeated the aim of the council, which was to serve as a custodian of culture.

The development followed the passage of the amendment of the Emirate Council Law of 2019 that created five emirates.

The decision was taken during plenary on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

According to the bill which passed second and third reading on Thursday, all offices established under the former law have been set aside. It also revived the single emirate system in the state, vesting constitutional powers to appoint a new emir in the State Governor Abba Yusuf alone.

District heads appointed or promoted under the law are also required to return to their previous positions by the new law.

It’s, however, unclear whether the sitting emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, who replaced Lamido Sanusi, has been dethroned by the state.

In 2019, Ganduje dethroned Sanusi citing insubordination and political interference as reasons.

While there is no official communication regarding the reinstatement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, both Leadership and Daily Trust Newspapers reported that the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor is on his way to his seat.

According to Daily Trust, Sanusi, who was in Rivers state earlier today, is making preparations for an elegant return.

“Emir Sanusi is currently preparing for his return to the throne. Although he is not in town at the moment, we are expecting his return on Friday,” one of the sources said.

Meanwhile, the move has been met with mixed reactions from Nigerians on social, with many celebrating Sanusi’s possible return to the seat.

An X user, Fatimah Gambo Raka, wrote: “Alhamdulillah we called our Governor @Kyusufabba to reinstate our Beloved King HRH Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II back to the throne and he heard our voices, Thank you My Governor we really appreciate you, Kano is blessed.”

Another user, with the name Sir David Onyemaizu, said “Lamido Sanusi has always been the rightful Emir of Kano. Because he’s a blunt man who speaks the truth, without pandering to greedy politicians, Ganduje removed him.”

Also, @Yousaseef11, said “Abuse of power can have devastating consequences but Naija no dey care. It’s disheartening that some individuals defended Ganduje’s unjust actions when he deposed Sanusi as the Emir of Kano. They justified the move, saying, “Sanusi speaks out too much, and you can’t”

However, some also said Sanusi’s reinstatement might cause a political instability and a bad precedent in the state .

An X user, Abdul-Aziz Naibi Abubakar, wrote: It seems Sanusi Lamido Sanusi will set record as the first Emir of Kano to be dethroned twice, because nothing can stop the next government from dethroning him, if Gov. Abba decided to bring him back.

“Each an every Kano state governor will now come with his own Emir. What a bad legacy bequeathed by Ganduje and now Gov. Abba continue with the legacy.”

