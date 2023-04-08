31.1 C
Abuja

Reps ask NDDC to halt release of N15bn to FG

Elections
Beloved John
Beloved John

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE House of Representatives has asked the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) not to release the sum of 15 billion earmarked as counterpart funding to the Federal Government.

The Federal Government had requested the sum for a humanitarian intervention programme, but the House of Representatives has placed the release of the fund on hold.

The lawmakers asked the committee on NDDC to review the request and report back to the house within two weeks.

The House of reps passed the resolution at Thursday’s plenary.

This was after adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Unyime Idem, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Akwa Ibom.

Unyoke said the government had requested the funds from the ministry without the parliament’s approval.

The lawmaker said the money that is to be released is recovered by the EFCC without budgetary provision.
He noted that the NDDC budget estimates for 2021, 2022 and 2023 were before the House for legislative approval.

Unyoke described the move as illegal and a breach of the Appropriation Act.

“Part of the fund available for use by the Commission is money recovered on its behalf by the EFCC and given to the Commission to ease the implementation and its financial obligations.

“The Federal Government sent a special request mandating the Ministry of Niger Delta to jointly finance an intervention and humanitarian programme of sums running into several billions of naira using the money recovered by the EFCC without budgetary provision,” he said.

Author profile
Beloved John

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Pencom cautions against activities of ‘Pension Desk Practitioners’

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on the public to be mindful of...
News

Suspected herdsmen kill dozens in Benue community

SUSPECTED herdsmen attacked Mgban community, in the Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue...
News

UN commemorates Rwanda genocide, cautions against intolerance

UNITED Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the international community to take...
Health and Environment

Bill to stop doctors’ migration misdirected, ill-informed — MDCAN

THE Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has condemned a bill which...
Education

UNICAL to sanction students over short skirts, braless tops, others

THE University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State, has vowed to punish any student...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Investors lose N674bn as interim govt rumour hits stocks
Next article
Bandits strike again in Zamfara, abduct 80 children

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.